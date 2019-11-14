You are here

Money FM podcast: Eric Watson, Cultural Medallion recipient 2019

Thu, Nov 14, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Influence: Eric Watson, Cultural Medallion recipient 2019

Synopsis: He is widely recognised as one of Singapore's most prolific composers, whose works draw upon Singapore's rich musical traditions and cultures. Eric Watson learned to play the piano and violin growing up in the UK, and has since moved to Singapore in 1991 and successfully fused diverse musical and cultural sources. We're talking to composer, conductor, music technologist and educator Eric Watson, Cultural Medallion recipient 2019. 

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

