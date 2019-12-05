You are here

Money FM podcast: Franchising bruise-free boxing

Thu, Dec 05, 2019

Influence: Franchising bruise-free boxing

Synopsis: Spartans Boxing Club is bringing boxing to everyone, whether you're learning the sport professionally or to get fit. The club is currently raising $1 million in the immediate term, with potential franchisees throughout Asia, the Middle East, Australia and Europe. Russell Harrison, managing director of Spartans Boxing Club shares more. 

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

