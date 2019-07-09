Money FM podcast: Girls can kick too!

Coffee with Claressa: Girls can kick too!

11:33 min

Synopsis: Singapore Women's Football Team captain Angelyn Pang stops in for Coffee with Claressa to speak about the development of the sport, its support in Singapore and what fellow Singaporeans can do to support our national athletes.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoons on MoneyFM 89.3

