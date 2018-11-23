You are here
Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business – Lawyers with a Heart
15:23 mins
Synopsis: TSMP Law Corporation are the recent winners of the President’s Volunteerism and Philanthropy Awards for the Corporate category. They’re the first law firm to win this prestigious award and Stefanie Yuen Thio, joint managing partner of TSMP Law Corporation joins us to tell us how the firm’s been ‘celebrating’. And, of course, why it's important to them to give back.
