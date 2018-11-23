You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business – Lawyers with a Heart

Fri, Nov 23, 2018 - 5:50 AM

MID---Stefanie-Yuen-Thio-1700x1024.jpg
Stefanie Yuen Thio, joint managing partner of TSMP Law Corporation

Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business – Lawyers with a Heart!

Mind Your Business – Lawyers with a Heart!

15:23 mins

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Synopsis: TSMP Law Corporation are the recent winners of the President’s Volunteerism and Philanthropy Awards for the Corporate category. They’re the first law firm to win this prestigious award and Stefanie Yuen Thio, joint managing partner of TSMP Law Corporation joins us to tell us how the firm’s been ‘celebrating’. And, of course, why it's important to them to give back.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Life & Culture

Jane Austen's unfinished novel comes to the stage

Tiger Woods calls betting integral to golf ahead of US$9m duel with Mickelson

Online fashion thrives for new retailer where women call the shots

Anne Frank's house revamped for "new generation"

Climate changing greenhouse gas levels climb to record high

Eat, pray, exercise: Thailand's monks battle weight problems

Editor's Choice

BP_noble_221118_4.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble's restructuring hangs in the balance amid investigations

BT_20181122_KYASAD19_3620483.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Technology

Tax-return sector 'needs technology to take it to the future'

Nov 22, 2018
Real Estate

China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office

Most Read

1 Taylor Swift flexes music muscle to seek higher payouts for other artists
2 Surge in China theft of Australia company secrets: report
3 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
4 China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office
5 More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility

Must Read

BP_SGbiz_221118_32.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q3 GDP grew 2.2%, below street estimates; MTI narrows 2018 forecast to 3-3.5%

doc72vj8tzd5w9122dqkca3_doc6zoskzoavaw1kihj4ap4.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SGtrade_221118_33.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports grow for 5th quarter in a row in Q3, posts 8% jump

Nov 22, 2018
Government & Economy

IMDA puts up seed funding to boost blockchain adoption by enterprises

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening