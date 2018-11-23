Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business – Lawyers with a Heart!

Mind Your Business – Lawyers with a Heart!

15:23 mins

Synopsis: TSMP Law Corporation are the recent winners of the President’s Volunteerism and Philanthropy Awards for the Corporate category. They’re the first law firm to win this prestigious award and Stefanie Yuen Thio, joint managing partner of TSMP Law Corporation joins us to tell us how the firm’s been ‘celebrating’. And, of course, why it's important to them to give back.

