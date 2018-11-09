Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - A female trailblazer in STEM and space technology

Mind Your Business - A female trailblazer in STEM and space technology

11:45 mins

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Synopsis: She is this year’s Lancome Visionary Award winner at The Great Women of Our Time Awards 2018. She’s executive director at the Singapore Space & Technology Association. She’s a she and leading Singapore’s charge to send us into outer space. We’re chatting with Lynette Tan about her career in science and getting more women into STEM.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt