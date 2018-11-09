You are here

Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - A female trailblazer in STEM and space technology

Fri, Nov 09, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Lynette Tan, executive director at the Singapore Space & Technology Association

Mind Your Business - A female trailblazer in STEM and space technology

Mind Your Business - A female trailblazer in STEM and space technology

Synopsis: She is this year’s Lancome Visionary Award winner at The Great Women of Our Time Awards 2018. She’s executive director at the Singapore Space & Technology Association. She’s a she and leading Singapore’s charge to send us into outer space. We’re chatting with Lynette Tan about her career in science and getting more women into STEM.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

