Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - A female trailblazer in STEM and space technology
11:45 mins
Synopsis: She is this year’s Lancome Visionary Award winner at The Great Women of Our Time Awards 2018. She’s executive director at the Singapore Space & Technology Association. She’s a she and leading Singapore’s charge to send us into outer space. We’re chatting with Lynette Tan about her career in science and getting more women into STEM.
Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3
