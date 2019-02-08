Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business: Singapore's first gin: Tanglin Gin

Mind Your Business: Singapore's first gin: Tanglin Gin

Synopsis: Tanglin Gin is the first gin to be distilled in Singapore, and has picked up a coveted Silver Award in the Cathay Pacific Hong Kong International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) where over 600 gins from around the world were competing. So why Singapore and how is Tanglin Gin a ‘spirit of Singapore’? Is it just geography? We chat with co-founders Charlie van Eeden and Andy Hodgson.

