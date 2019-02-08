You are here

Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business: Singapore's first gin: Tanglin Gin

Fri, Feb 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business: Singapore's first gin: Tanglin Gin

Mind Your Business: Singapore's first gin: Tanglin Gin

14:38 mins

Synopsis: Tanglin Gin is the first gin to be distilled in Singapore, and has picked up a coveted Silver Award in the Cathay Pacific Hong Kong International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) where over 600 gins from around the world were competing. So why Singapore and how is Tanglin Gin a ‘spirit of Singapore’? Is it just geography? We chat with co-founders Charlie van Eeden and Andy Hodgson.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt  

Feb 7, 2019
Feb 7, 2019
Feb 7, 2019
Feb 7, 2019
Feb 7, 2019
Feb 7, 2019
Feb 7, 2019
