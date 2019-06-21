You are here

Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - The Liveability Challenge 2019 winners

Fri, Jun 21, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - The Liveability Challenge 2019 winners

Mind Your Business - The Liveability Challenge 2019 winners

11:11 min

Synopsis: The Liveability Challenge 2019, organised by Eco-Business and Temasek Foundation Ecosperity in partnership with Ecosperity Week, held its grand final on Friday.

This year’s Liveability Challenge launched a call for innovative energy and circular economy solutions for cities in the tropics as part of Asia’s biggest funding opportunity for sustainability solutions. Six teams pitched for the chance to win up to S$1 million in project development funds, exclusive crowdfunding campaigns and mentorships.

We chat with Lim Hock Chan from organisers Temasek Foundation Ecosperity and winners from Sophie’s Kitchen, co-founders Eugene Wong and Barnabas Chan.

Produced by: Howie Lim of The Workday on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

