Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Is clean meat the future of food?

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Is cell-based clean meat the future of food?

The Hot Seat: Is cell-based clean meat the future of food?

14:51 mins

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Synopsis: Shiok Meats is a Singaporean cell-based clean crustacean meats company. Dr Sandhya Sriram, CEO & co-founder and Dr Ka Yi Ling, CSO & co-founder at Shiok Meats share more about their manufacturing process, production costs and if investors are keeping an eye on sustainable foods.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt