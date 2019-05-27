You are here

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Is clean meat the future of food?

Mon, May 27, 2019

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Is cell-based clean meat the future of food?

The Hot Seat: Is cell-based clean meat the future of food?

14:51 mins

Synopsis: Shiok Meats is a Singaporean cell-based clean crustacean meats company. Dr Sandhya Sriram, CEO & co-founder and Dr Ka Yi Ling, CSO & co-founder at Shiok Meats share more about their manufacturing process, production costs and if investors are keeping an eye on sustainable foods.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

