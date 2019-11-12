Money FM podcast: Zeemart cares for migrant workers

(FROM LEFT) Claressa Monteiro, MONEY FM 89.3 Presenter, Beena Natrajan, Head of Talent and Vibe and Keith Tan, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Zeemart

Workday Afternoon: Zeemart Cares for Migrant Workers

13:42 min

Synopsis: On the Soul of Business, Keith Tan, Co-Founder, and Chief Product Officer, Zeemart and Beena Natrajan, Head of Talent and Vibe, speaks on Zeemart's new initiative and their work in the realm of corporate social responsibility.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt