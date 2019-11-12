You are here

Money FM podcast: Zeemart cares for migrant workers

Tue, Nov 12, 2019 - 5:50 AM

(FROM LEFT) Claressa Monteiro, MONEY FM 89.3 Presenter, Beena Natrajan, Head of Talent and Vibe and Keith Tan, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Zeemart

Workday Afternoon: Zeemart Cares for Migrant Workers

13:42 min

Synopsis: On the Soul of Business, Keith Tan, Co-Founder, and Chief Product Officer, Zeemart and Beena Natrajan, Head of Talent and Vibe, speaks on Zeemart's new initiative and their work in the realm of corporate social responsibility.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

