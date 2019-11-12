You are here
Money FM podcast: Zeemart cares for migrant workers
Workday Afternoon: Zeemart Cares for Migrant Workers
13:42 min
Synopsis: On the Soul of Business, Keith Tan, Co-Founder, and Chief Product Officer, Zeemart and Beena Natrajan, Head of Talent and Vibe, speaks on Zeemart's new initiative and their work in the realm of corporate social responsibility.
