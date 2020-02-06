You are here

Home > Life & Culture

More Baby Yoda? The Mandalorian's back in October with spin-offs in the works

Thu, Feb 06, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200206_PQYODA6_4025595.jpg
Baby Yoda has taken the world by storm, says Disney chief Bob Iger: "We know there is great anticipation for the substantial array of Baby Yoda consumer products hitting the market in the coming months.
PHOTO: AFP

Los Angeles

DISNEY is ramping up its Baby Yoda content with the next series of The Mandalorian set for October and potential spinoffs in the works, chief Bob Iger said on Tuesday.

The live-action Star Wars television show launched last year was a hit for new streaming platform Disney+, with its tiny, cute co-star taking "the world by storm", said Mr Iger.

Setting an October launch for season two on an earnings call, Mr Iger promised "more coming from The Mandalorian thereafter, including the possibility of infusing it with more character".

This could include "taking those characters in their own direction in terms of series", he said.

SEE ALSO

More Baby Yoda? 'Mandalorian' back in October as spin-offs mooted

"The priority in the next few years is television" for Star Wars, Mr Iger added.

The Mandalorian follows a mysterious bounty hunter played by Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones) who roams the galaxy's lawless outer reaches looking for mercenary work.

During the first season he formed an unlikely bond with a small, adorable creature officially called "The Child", but dubbed Baby Yoda by online fans. The mischievous, green tyke launched thousands of memes, knocking Democratic presidential candidates off the top of news searches.

"Of course I would be remiss if I didn't mention a certain child in The Mandalorian who has taken the world by storm," Mr Iger told investors, hailing a "sensational response to this new character".

"We know there is great anticipation for the substantial array of Baby Yoda consumer products hitting the market in the coming months," he added.

Mr Iger also flagged previously announced Star Wars television shows, including the return of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, and a prequel to movie spin-off Rogue One.

Disney's Marvel films have a massively successful history of creating interlinking movies - and now television shows - which "share" popular superhero characters. AFP

Life & Culture

There's no place like Kangaroo Island. Can it survive Australia's wildfires?

More Baby Yoda? 'Mandalorian' back in October as spin-offs mooted

'90210' star Shannen Doherty suffers cancer relapse

Money FM podcast: The NUS Bizad Charity Run

Spreading cheer with bags of 'blessings'

The big takeaway from Australia: men's and women's tennis are in very different places

BREAKING

Feb 6, 2020 04:01 AM
Real Estate

Co-living firm Hmlet adds Tiong Bahru properties to collection

SINGAPORE-BASED co-living company Hmlet has signed a collection of properties in Tiong Bahru, bringing the number of...

Feb 6, 2020 12:21 AM
Government & Economy

WHO issues appeal for US$675m to fight novel coronavirus

[GENEVA] The World Health Organisation on Wednesday called for US$675 million in donations for a plan to fight the...

Feb 6, 2020 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

US private hiring surges to 291,000 in January: ADP

[WASHINGTON] American companies hired at a stunning pace in January, adding the most jobs in five years, according...

Feb 5, 2020 11:47 PM
Government & Economy

US service sector growth picks up in January

[WASHINGTON] US services sector activity picked up in January, with industries reporting increases in new orders,...

Feb 5, 2020 11:33 PM
Companies & Markets

FSL swings back into black in Q4, proposes 1.5 US cents full-year DPU

FIRST Ship Lease (FSL) Trust swung back into the black with a net profit of US$3.5 million for the fourth quarter,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly