You are here
SATURDAY SOAPBOX
Need service? Talk to the room
Hotels are turning to digital assistants to do guests' bidding, but sometimes things get lost in translation
VOICE recognition is not a new phenomenon. It has been around ever since your mother hollered: "Your father wants to speak with you, NOW!" as you crept home from a school date, way past the curfew hour with a déshabillé gin-soaked "study" companion in tow. It was a very accurate system and ears
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg