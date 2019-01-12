OCBC Cycle launches new corporate category with BT

Mr Tsien (second from left) with CEO of Sport Singapore Lim Teck Yin and SPH staff at the launch event.

Singapore

IN partnership with The Business Times, OCBC Cycle announced a new corporate race category, The Business Times Corporate Rally at its event launch yesterday at orchardgateway.

The new category will consist of the OCBC Cycle Corporate Chase and the OCBC Cycle Speedway Corporate Championship, which will make its comeback after taking a break last year. The latter will be held at Stadium Drive this year to allow amateur competitive cyclists to ride on the same route as professional cyclists from South-east Asia's national teams.

Participants of The Business Times Corporate Rally will receive a free six-month subscription to the digital edition of The Business Times.

Wong Wei Kong, editor of The Business Times, said: "We're delighted to partner OCBC to bring a new and exciting race segment to the business community, and we look forward to seeing many companies join the event."

The cycling event will also see six new corporate partners showing their support, bringing the number of partners up to 23.

Additionally, in an effort to increase awareness of environmental conservation, this year's OCBC Cycle will focus on expanding its green initiatives.

Some of these initiatives include planting a tree for every 50 cyclists participating in the event, replacing trophies for the OCBC Cycle Speedway Championships with reusable steel tumblers from Hydro Flask and recycling event banners and used plastic containers into items like tote bags and furniture.

Four pre-event green workshops will also be organised for participants to learn more about recycling and upcycling, as well as involving OCBC staff as green advocates at the event to support the initiatives.

"Cycling is a green sport. I am especially glad that, this year, we have planned seven new initiatives associated with OCBC Cycle for the environment," said Samuel Tsien, group CEO of OCBC Group. "Some are modest in scope, but it is our belief that every small thing we do matters.

"Our goal is to work with the Singapore Environment Council to be the first event in Singapore to achieve the "Eco Event" certification. I think we can do it - one turn of the wheel at a time," said Mr Tsien.

The 11th edition of OCBC Cycle will be held at the Singapore Sports Hub on May 11 and 12.

The event launch yesterday saw a total turnout of 230 registrants, with some people queuing since 2pm the day before. Gift bundles such as bicycles and vouchers were given to the first 300 who registered for the event.

Online registration starts on Jan 14 at 10am.

The first 500 participants to sign up online using OCBC Pay Anyone will be given a S$10 cashback. Early-bird registration is available from Jan 14 to Feb 12. Visit www.ocbccycle.com for more information.