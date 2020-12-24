You are here

OCBC lifts spirits of vulnerable groups struggling with mental health

Thu, Dec 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM
BT_20201224_OCBC_4380361.jpg
OCBC staff volunteers learning from Cindy Ong (on screen), how to transform face towels into bouquets of roses, bunnies and teddy bears.
Singapore

CINDY Ong of OCBC Bank was on Skype on a workday with her colleagues, conducting a craft tutorial.

No, they were not skiving.

The project was part of OCBC Bank's efforts to help the vulnerable stay mentally strong through the pandemic.

The staff volunteers had handcrafted gifts as encouragement to the beneficiaries and have amassed almost 3,500 handmade gifts for seven charity organisations including Beyond Social Services, MINDS (Movement for the Intellectually Disabled in Singapore) and Care Corner in a span of two weeks in December.

Face towels were transformed into bouquets of roses, bunnies and teddy bears for families and seniors. Those working from home chipped in to handcraft the gifts "together" with those in the office through Skype meetings.

Water and glitter were combined into sensory jars - which can be repurposed - for people with special needs.

Ms Ong said: "I am proud of my colleagues as some of us are not familiar with craftwork. Even though we are physically apart and have different schedules, we are brought together by a common goal: to bring smiles on the faces of those in need during this trying year."

This is the final round-up of OCBC's ongoing efforts to help families tide through the pandemic in 2020.

In Singapore, OCBC Bank and staff donated a total of S$1.8 million to support the community dealing with hardships arising from the Covid-19 outbreak.

This included a donation of S$1.225 million to support 1,000 needy families and 55,800 migrant workers.

The bank also provided food packages, vitamins and cleaning kits for vulnerable seniors and low-income households and to support increased cleaning frequency at homes and centres for seniors and people with special needs.

