Ocean's 8 women lead at box office

Los Angeles

THE women of Ocean's 8 proved this weekend that they know how to steal the show - and much more - as the new heist flick took in an estimated US$41.5 million in North American cinemas.

With an all-star cast led by ever-popular Sandra Bullock and supported by Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling and Rihanna, the Warner Bros film was Hollywood's latest experiment - after Ghostbusters - in replacing an all-male cast with female stars.

The result: One of the top 10 openings of the year so far, which also beat three earlier Ocean's editions.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The film stars Bullock as Debbie Ocean, sister of Danny Ocean (originally played by George Clooney), as she assembles a gang of talented women to plan a seemingly impossible diamond heist from a glamorous gala in New York.

In second place in the three-day weekend was last weekend's leader, Solo: A Star Wars Story, starring Alden Ehrenreich as a young version of the swashbuckling space pilot. The Disney film took in US$15.2 million, roughly half its previous weekend's total.

Third spot went to Deadpool 2 from 20th Century Fox, at US$13.7 million. This latest in Marvel's X-men series stars Ryan Reynolds in the title role. Its worldwide ticket sales have surpassed US$650 million.

In fourth was a new film, Hereditary, at US$13 million the best opening ever for the A24 production company. The horror film, about a family haunted after its matriarch dies, stars Toni Collette and Gabriel Byrne. Its decent opening came in spite of an R rating and less-than-glowing reviews, including a D+ from CinemaScore.

In fifth was Disney/Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War, at US$6.8 million. With a cast including Robert Downey Jr, Benedict Cumberbatch and Scarlett Johansson, the superstar-rich extravaganza has now taken in US$2 billion worldwide.

Also of note: Focus Features' tender documentary Won't You Be My Neighbor, about the life of Mister Rogers host Fred Rogers, took in US$470,000 as it opened on just 29 screens (a better per-screen average than any other top-25 film). It has a remarkable 99 per cent "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rounding out the top 10 were: Adrift (US$5.1 million) Book Club (US$4.2 million) Hotel Artemis (US$3.2 million) Upgrade (US$2.2 million) Life of the Party (US$2.1 million). AFP