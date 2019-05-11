When gender reveal parties go awry

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
I WISH I were given 10 bucks every time someone asked me: "Are you going to have a gender reveal party?"
Of course, it's asked with the sweetest of intentions, and it's heartwarming to know that family and friends - and even some strangers - are so excited about our little one.
But
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg