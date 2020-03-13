You are here

One Championship moves to closed-door, audience-free events amid coronavirus outbreak

Fri, Mar 13, 2020 - 11:06 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SPORTS media firm One Championship has made its events closed-door and audience-free in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, it said on Friday.

All scheduled One Championship events with live audiences are now suspended until at least May 29, 2020.

The first closed-door global broadcast show will commence in Singapore on Apr 17, with another three shows slated for the following three weeks.

Its One Esports Dota 2 Jakarta Invitational event, scheduled for Apr 18-19, has been moved and combined with the One Esports Dota 2 Indonesia Invitational event on Nov 23-29 instead.

Another e-sports event, its Dota 2 regional qualifiers in Jakarta, will take place in a studio-only, streamed event this weekend.

One Championship's martial arts events, One Infinity 1, is still slated to take place on May 29 in Manila, but is subject to change if the virus situation deteriorates.

