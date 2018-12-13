You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Pedro Pascal to lead cast of 'Star Wars' series

Thu, Dec 13, 2018 - 8:00 AM

FILES-ENTERTAINMENT-US-TELEVISION-STARWARS-220549.jpg
"Narcos" and "Game of Thrones" star Pedro Pascal is to play the lead in upcoming "Star Wars" TV series "The Mandalorian", Disney said Wednesday, as it builds on the beloved and profitable science fiction franchise.
PHOTO: AFP

[LOS ANGELES] "Narcos" and "Game of Thrones" star Pedro Pascal is to play the lead in upcoming "Star Wars" TV series "The Mandalorian", Disney said Wednesday, as it builds on the beloved and profitable science fiction franchise.

Penned and produced by Marvel mainstay Jon Favreau, the live-action show will follow Pascal's lone gunfighter, making his way in the outer reaches of the galaxy after the fall of the Empire.

"We're having a great time working with this incredibly talented group and excited for everyone to see what we're up to," said Favreau, whose next big screen project will be Disney's "The Lion King (2019)".

Pascal, 43, made his name as the dashing prince Oberyn Martell in "Game of Thrones", and cemented his stardom as drug cop Javier Pena in "Narcos".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Texas-raised Chilean-American has since broken into the Hollywood mainstream via "Kingsman: The Golden Circle", "The Equalizer 2", and awards season darling "If Beale Street Could Talk".

Other actors announced for the series - set to debut on Disney's upcoming small screen streaming service - include Gina Carano ("Deadpool"), Giancarlo Esposito ("Breaking Bad"), Nick Nolte ("Hulk") and acclaimed German filmmaker Werner Herzog.

Directors of individual episodes will include "Thor: Ragnarok" helmer Taika Waititi, "Jurassic World" star Bryce Dallas Howard and Canadian filmmaker Deborah Chow ("Jessica Jones").

"Star Wars" has grown into the most lucrative and influential movie franchise of all time since the original film was released in 1977.

Disney paid creator George Lucas US$4 billion for Lucasfilm in 2012, and has already brought out no less than four movies, starting with 2015's "The Force Awakens".

But disappointing box office results for its latest spin-off "Solo: A Star Wars Story" raised questions over whether "Star Wars" fatigue might be setting in, 40 years into a series that once kept respectable three-year gaps between episodes.

On top of "Madalorian", Lucasfilm has announced plans for an Episode IX, two further trilogies by "Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson and "Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss, a Boba Fett origin story and a possible Obi Wan Kenobi spinoff.

Online reaction to the announcement of Pascal appeared positive, with fans praising Lucasfilm on Twitter for its "excellent choice" of cast.

"ALL IN on a Pedro Pascal Star Wars TV show," said one enthusiast.

"The Mandalorian" will air on Disney+, set to launch in the US in late 2019.

AFP

Life & Culture

Money FM podcast: Influence: Video didn’t kill the radio star

Giving back is part of EY's DNA

Paul Singer's Elliott pounces on world's second largest distiller

Francis to say first Mass by a pope on Arabian peninsula in UAE

When aces take golfers to fancy places

India's richest man splurges US$100m on daughter's wedding

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_131218_4.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

BT_20181213_NESTE_3642255.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neste invests 1.4b euros, builds new Singapore plant

BP_OUE_131218_9.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Reits' asset injections: A little less action a little more discretion, please

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
3 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price

Must Read

BP_dollar_131218_4.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

BP_SGcbd_131218_5.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Economy watchers trim Singapore 2019 GDP forecasts

BT_20181213_MAY13_3642312.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Who will be Britain's next leader if May goes?

BT_20181213_PASIRGUDANG_3642329.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Seletar Airport flight procedures pose no risk to Pasir Gudang port, says Khaw

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening