You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Peru opens Machu Picchu for a single Japanese tourist after almost 7-month wait

Tue, Oct 13, 2020 - 11:43 AM

nz_machupicchu_131074.jpg
Peru opened the ruins of Machu Picchu for a single Japanese tourist after he waited almost seven months to enter the Inca citadel, while trapped in the Andean country during the coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: AFP

[LIMA] Peru opened the ruins of Machu Picchu for a single Japanese tourist after he waited almost seven months to enter the Inca citadel, while trapped in the Andean country during the coronavirus outbreak.

Jesse Takayama's entry into the ruins came thanks to a special request he submitted while stranded since mid-March in the town of Aguas Calientes, on the slopes of the mountains near the site, said Minister of Culture Alejandro Neyra on Monday.

"He had come to Peru with the dream of being able to enter," Mr Neyra said in a virtual press conference. "The Japanese citizen has entered together with our head of the park so that he can do this before returning to his country." Mr Takayama, his entry ticket on hand since March, entered the ruins of the citadel built more than 500 years ago on Saturday, and became the first visitor in seven months to be able to walk through the world heritage site. His original plan had been to spend only a few days in Peru to take in Machu Picchu.

"This is so amazing! Thank you!" said Mr Takayama in a video recorded on the top of Machu Picchu mountain.

Minister Neyra said that in November the stone ruins of Machu Picchu will be reopened for national and foreign tourists, without specifying the date. The site will permit 30 per cent of its normal capacity of 675 people per day.

SEE ALSO

Relief period extended for parties unable to fulfil contracts due to Covid-19

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We are still in the middle of a pandemic," Mr Neyra said. "It will be done with all the necessary care."

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

The life of Ghosn: Fugitive tycoon to star in screen productions

Age is just a number for Nadal, Federer and Djokovic

The War With Grandpa unseats Tenet from US box office perch

Broadway will remain closed at least through May

Stanford economists win Nobel Prize for research on auctions

Swiping right: Slim pickings for Pakistan's online daters

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 13, 2020 11:58 AM
Technology

Hunting for unicorns: Japan start-ups see hope on horizon

[TOKYO] Hampered by cautious investors and a rigid corporate culture, Japan has produced just a handful of major...

Oct 13, 2020 11:49 AM
Government & Economy

China's imports, exports surge as global economy reopens

[BEIJING] China's imports grew at their fastest pace this year in September, while exports extended their strong...

Oct 13, 2020 11:39 AM
Consumer

Takeda group begins manufacturing Covid-19 plasma treatment ahead of approval

[NEW YORK] The Takeda Pharmaceutical Co-led group that is developing a blood plasma treatment for Covid-19 has...

Oct 13, 2020 11:36 AM
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale volume up 0.4% in September: SRX

RESALE volume of non-landed private homes in Singapore rose 0.4 per cent to about 1,286 units resold in September...

Oct 13, 2020 11:23 AM
Consumer

Catching coronavirus outside is rare but not impossible

[WASHINGTON] Almost all documented coronavirus transmissions have occurred indoors, but experts say that wearing a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Tee International, Parkson Retail Asia, Fabchem, SGX

If SIA needs more cash, it should tap travellers instead of investors

Singapore stocks inch higher at open; STI up 0.1%

Auditor issues disclaimer of opinion on Tee International's finances

Hot stock: Fruit distributor SunMoon slumps amid parent's bankruptcy woes

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for