P&G achieves goal of delivering 15b litres of water

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
A THUMB-sized packet has helped Procter & Gamble deliver 15 billion litres of drinking water to areas that require it, through its non-profit Children's Safe Drinking Water (CSDW) Program.
The company achieved its goal ahead of the initial 2020 schedule, and is now
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg