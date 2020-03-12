You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Pint-sized bird may be smallest dinosaur yet: study

Thu, Mar 12, 2020 - 12:24 AM

dinosaur.jpg
The skull of Oculudentavis khaungraae was found in a globule of amber in Myanmar, offering researchers a startlingly clear view of its features.
lida xing

[PARIS] Tinier than the teeniest bird, older than T-Rex and perfectly preserved for eternity: scientists have identified a 100-million-year-old flying dinosaur encased in amber that may be the smallest yet discovered.

The skull of Oculudentavis khaungraae was found in a globule of amber in Myanmar, offering researchers a startlingly clear view of its features.

"When I first saw it I was blown away," said Jingmai O'Connor, a paleontologist from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and lead author of the study published in Nature on Wednesday.

"It's pretty exquisitely preserved and really weird looking, with its unique scleral ring (eye bones) and large number of teeth," she told AFP.

The preserved skull is just 7.1 millimetres (less than one-third of an inch) long, likely making it the smallest dinosaur yet discovered. It would have been smaller than the smallest bird alive today, the bee hummingbird.

SEE ALSO

Myanmar's NLD government cautiously rolls out reforms

The team even refer among themselves to the specimen as "Teenie Weenie", Ms O'Connor said.

Despite its miniscule size, researchers believe it hunted insects, using its sharp teeth and large eyes to home in on prey.

Unlike fossils encased in rock, amber specimens still retain their soft tissue, showing scientists their original colour and morphology.

As to whether Teenie is a bird or a dinosaur, Ms O'Connor said the lines were blurry.

"We think it's a bird - the skull has a shape that only occurs in birds and some dinosaurs," she said,

"However there are no skull characteristics that define birds therefore it could be a dinosaur or even something else."

Writing in a linked editorial, Roger Benson from Oxford University's Department of Earth Sciences said the discovery suggests birds may have evolved miniature body sizes much earlier than thought.

"This indicates that, only shortly after their origins late in the Jurassic period (which lasted from about 201 million to 145 million years ago), birds had already attained their minimum body sizes," he said.

And although it's encased in amber, there's no risk of scientists bringing it back to life, like a certain Steven Spielberg film.

"There are most certainly fragments of DNA preserved inside but we'll never reach 'Jurassic Park'," said Ms O'Connor.

AFP

Life & Culture

Weinstein gets 23 years in prison for sexual assault

Three F1 team members tested for virus at Australian GP

Tokyo Disneyland to stay closed through early April due to virus

Olympic flame lighting ceremony to be held under virus lockdown

Japan's live music clubs emerge as new coronavirus transmission sites

Close to tipping point, Amazon could collapse in 50 years

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 12, 2020 12:08 AM
Government & Economy

Mnuchin says IMF, World Bank funds won't repay debts to China

[WASHINGTON] The US Treasury is working with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to gain full...

Mar 12, 2020 12:01 AM
Garage

GIC-backed Trax buys Boston-based firm Survey.com

TRAX, a computer vision tech and in-store analytics firm backed by GIC and Warburg Pincus, has made its fifth...

Mar 11, 2020 11:33 PM
Life & Culture

Weinstein gets 23 years in prison for sexual assault

[MANHATTAN] Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison Wednesday for sexual assault. His next stop is...

Mar 11, 2020 11:20 PM
Stocks

Dow drops 4% as US equities sell-off deepens

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks fell further in mid-morning trading Wednesday amid rising signs the coronavirus...

Mar 11, 2020 11:10 PM
Government & Economy

WTO says services trade growth slowing as coronavirus strikes

[BRUSSELS] Growth of global trade in services has weakened at the start of 2020 as the coronavirus hits the global...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.