Pope urges Covid 'vaccines for all' in Christmas message

Sat, Dec 26, 2020 - 8:58 AM

[VATICAN CITY] Pope Francis in his Christmas message on Friday called for "vaccines for all, especially the most vulnerable and most in need in all regions of the planet" for the coronavirus, which he said had exacerbated existing global crises.

