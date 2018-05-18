Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle: palace

Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle during her marriage to his son Prince Harry after her father pulled out of the ceremony for health reasons, Kensington Palace announced Friday.

"Ms Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle... on her wedding day," said a palace statement.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms Markle to the royal family in this way."

