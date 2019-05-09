You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Prince Harry given baby romper at first workday as father

Thu, May 09, 2019 - 10:21 PM

doc759yqp15cbd17vd92kz_doc759ysyb6uqs11q5p0gul.jpg
Prince Harry was given a baby toy, a soft cube with a bell and a mirror, by 7-year-old Daimy Gommers, whose father Paul has competed for the Netherlands in the Invictus Games.
REUTERS

[THE HAGUE] Prince Harry was given a baby outfit for his son Archie by Princess Margriet of the Netherlands on Thursday as the new dad went back to work to mark a year until the 2020 edition of the Invictus Games he founded for wounded military personnel.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, said he had "no idea" whether his son, whose birth was announced on Monday, would attend the sporting event in a year's time - but he now has the baby onesie emblazoned with its logo.

Harry held it up to himself admiringly on stage, saying "put it on" and drawing loud applause from the crowd. Harry got his own special outfit too, wearing a jacket with the words "Invictus Family" and "Daddy" on the chest as he cycled during the launch.

He was also given a baby toy, a soft cube with a bell and a mirror, by 7-year-old Daimy Gommers, whose father Paul has competed for the Netherlands in the event.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The prince's trip to The Hague was his first public outing since he appeared before the cameras on Monday to announce the birth. He and wife Meghan showed off their son before a small group of the media at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The couple announced later on Wednesday they had named their newborn, the seventh-in-line to the British throne, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Prince Harry's Invictus Games were first held in London in 2014, inspired by his military service, having completed two tours in Afghanistan.

The games, during which veterans take part in sports including wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, and indoor rowing, will be held in The Hague next year.

Harry, who was greeted by cheering fans and children, mingled with veterans as they practiced in a gymnasium, stopping at one point to try his hand at archery.

Dutch veteran Ronald van Dort, 37, who lost both his legs when he served in Afghanistan in 2008, told Reuters the presence of Prince Harry and his commitment to the Invictus Games were very important to war veterans. "He has served himself, he knows what it's like", Van Dort said. "You can't explain this to an outsider."

The prince told the audience: "Make these games your own, I chose you for a reason, and it wasn't just because I like the colour orange," in a reference to the Dutch royal house.

"Thank you all for guarding the Invictus spirit and see you in 2020 ... good luck with the training."

REUTERS

Life & Culture

Sheeran doubles fortune but Lloyd Webber is richest UK musician

Denver first US city to decriminalise 'magic mushrooms'

'New economics' - the way to save the planet?

European Union nations are living far beyond the Earth's means: report

The ups and downs in motherhood journey

Ex-Vogue Paris style siren releases her signature scent

Editor's Choice

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

lwx_telco_090519_5.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
3 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
4 Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation
5 Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank

Must Read

Best World.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation

file7446wz0puhkb11tvad8.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 9, 2019
Real Estate

CPF, HDB housing loan rules for buying older properties updated

May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA US Hospitality Trust debuts on SGX mainboard at US$0.875, just off IPO price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening