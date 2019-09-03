You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Prince Harry launches eco-tourism scheme after private jet criticism

Tue, Sep 03, 2019 - 11:58 PM

doc76y3hcvpq5s5u12kjt2_doc758g6pq63cp1g9icbkbc.jpg
Britain's Prince Harry on Tuesday launched a new sustainable tourism project, just weeks after coming under fire for taking private jets on holiday with his family.
REUTERS

[THE HAGUE] Britain's Prince Harry on Tuesday launched a new sustainable tourism project, just weeks after coming under fire for taking private jets on holiday with his family.

Prince Harry said the Travalyst initiative would work with travel companies including Skyscanner, Booking.com, TripAdvisor and Visa to make tourism more environmentally friendly.

"We could all do better, and while no one is perfect, we all have a responsibility for our own individual impact," Prince Harry said at the launch in the Dutch capital Amsterdam.

"So today after two years of behind-the-scenes conversations and planning, we're going to start with the tourism industry."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The prince also addressed a media furore in Britain over a series of private flights over the summer with his American wife, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and son Archie, who was born in May.

One of the trips was to the home of pop star Elton John in Nice, France.

"I spend 99 percent of my life travelling the world by commercial. Occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure that my family are safe, and it's genuinely as simple as that," Prince Harry said.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's travel arrangements raised controversy because of the prince's previously outspoken stance on the need to tackle climate change.

The Travalyst project said in a statement that it would "initially explore and promote solutions that help drive sustainable practices and consumer choices" in tourism.

These will include "supporting local people, protecting wildlife, tackling climate change and environmental damage, and alleviating over-tourism", it said, adding that it would announce more details "in due course".

AFP

Life & Culture

Should you take your shoes off at home?

Turning Japanese: Sumo champ Hakuho gets citizenship

For a longer life, get moving even a little

Circus reinvented in Montreal, this time with high-tech vibe

Singtel Charity Golf raises S$1.2 million

Angel Has Fallen sears box office competition over US holiday weekend

Editor's Choice

nz_hotel_030919.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore hotel rates, bookings surge in July; stronger H2 expected

BT_20190903_PGRAFF3DSUP_3881048.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Education boss says signed note a 'friendly agreement' and not meant for court use

nz_dbs_030923.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS to launch ETF portfolios for retail investors

Must Read

IMG_1257.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Garage

Shopee opens new HQ building at Science Park to house up to 3,000 staff

doc76xzadmintglp0n9f4x_doc73py7ky0s3t11ezrl2dw.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_atms_060812_0.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

New digital banks no major threat to Singapore’s Big 3: Fitch Ratings

Sep 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

Allianz Global Investors unveils thematic fund for Singapore retail investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly