Prudential gives back to the less-privileged at Chinese New Year celebrations

Mon, Jan 28, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190128_PRU28_3679791.jpg
Prudential Singapore chief executive officer Wilf Blackburn, who took part in a special lion dance performance, said: "We want to help everyone achieve good health and well-being. This year, we are happy to be able to bring joy to seniors and the disadvantaged as part of our Chinese New Year activities. This makes our employee celebrations all the more meaningful."
PHOTO: PRUDENTIAL SINGAPORE

Singapore

EMPLOYEES of Prudential Singapore had an early start to this year's Chinese New Year celebrations as they took part in several events last week to raise funds for the less privileged.

The insurance company organised a charity bazaar at its office in Marina One, where its

