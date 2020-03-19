You are here

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter scales back wedding plans over coronavirus

Thu, Mar 19, 2020 - 12:04 AM

Princess Beatrice is due to marry her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at London's St James's Palace on May 29, and the queen was then to give a private reception in the gardens of Buckingham Palace. 
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Princess Beatrice is scaling back her wedding plans and cancelling a planned reception due to be held in the gardens at Buckingham Palace in May because of coronavirus, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

