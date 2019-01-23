You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Ranieri devastated by footballer Sala's disappearance

Wed, Jan 23, 2019 - 11:45 AM

[BENGALURU] Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri described Cardiff City forward Emiliano Sala as a "fighter" and said he was "devastated" to hear that he was on board a flight that disappeared over the English Channel on Monday.

Sala, who had completed a 17 million euros (S$26.27 million) transfer from Ligue 1 side Nantes to Cardiff, was flying to the Welsh capital when the aircraft lost radar contact near the island of Guernsey.

The 28-year-old Argentine forward played under Ranieri at Nantes last season and finished the campaign as the club's top scorer with 12 goals.

"Emiliano is a wonderful character," Ranieri told Fulham's website. "He's a fantastic footballer who always gave his best when we worked together in France.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Knowing him as a person, he's a fighter."

AS Monaco manager Thierry Henry posted a message on Twitter, saying: "Devastating news about Emiliano Sala. Wishing and praying for strength, courage and some good news for his family and friends."

West Ham United's Argentine defender Pablo Zabaleta said on Twitter he was hoping for positive news: "All my thoughts with the player, pilot, their families and @CardiffCityFC."

REUTERS

Life & Culture

Michelin gives stars back to chef who didn't want them

High in the Alps, igloo hotels offer epitome of no-frills luxury

'Indiana Jones of art' finds stolen Spanish carvings in English garden

Chris Brown questioned by Paris police over rape allegation

With no ticket sales, Netflix's 'Roma' tops Oscar nominees

Ronaldo faces multi-million tax fraud fine in Madrid court

Editor's Choice

BT_20190123_JLCC23_3675714.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector

SL_US_170119_24.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

No US recession in 2019, although economist warn of self-fulfilling prophecy

BT_20190123_NBBREXIT23_3675919.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Firm sterling points towards support for May's strategy

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
3 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
4 The man who sold Thai Express returns
5 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

Must Read

BT_20190123_JLCC23_3675714.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector

SL_US_170119_24.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

No US recession in 2019, although economist warn of self-fulfilling prophecy

Jan 23, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

More government support for a slowing economy expected: Fitch

SL_sgx_271218_13.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Koufu, TEE International, CapitaMall Trust, Keppel DC Reit, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Suntec Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening