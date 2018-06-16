You are here

Home > Life & Culture > Sass and the City
SASS AND THE CITY

Shhhh, I'm networking

Just come out as an introvert? Here are survival tips on social interaction in the concrete jungle
Sat, Jun 16, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

BT_20180616_SASS_3472558.jpg
The best drink in hand is a beer in a dark bottle... You may at some point feel intense longings of repurposing the beer bottle into a weapon for use on an extrovert.
BT ILLUSTRATION: YU KEXIN

"Half of what I say is meaningless; but I say it so that the other half may reach you." - Kahlil Gibran, Sand and Foam

THERE was this time when my colleagues and I were part of a media lunch with a gregarious bunch (read: lawyers). After about two hours, we packed into a lift and

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180616_LOH_3472228.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Life & Culture

How changes in diet can help Irritable Bowel Syndrome

BT_20180616_PAGE9_3472659.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Brunch

In high spirits

BT_20180616_VICUBE16_3472505.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Cubicle Files
Life & Culture

Trust me, I'm your boss

BT_20180616_LLQTVAS158085_3472691.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Product line sales, IP licences the way forward for QT Vascular

Most Read

1 Hyflux crisis puts focus on its management
2 Park House in Orchard fetches record S$2,910 psf ppr price in collective sale
3 Former UOB personal banker jailed for cheating, forgery; clients lost S$500,000
4 All valid applicants for Astrea IV Class A-1 bond receive allocation
5 More luxury condos to cross S$4,000 psf mark
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180616_PAGE9_3472659.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Brunch

In high spirits

BT_20180616_JQAI_3472589.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Startups

Singapore businesses not using AI either fear it or don't get it

BT_20180616_KREMERGE15_3472613.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Real Estate

Emerging prime areas challenge traditional districts 9, 10, 11

Jun 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump targets tariffs on China goods, vows more if needed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening