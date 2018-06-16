You are here
SASS AND THE CITY
Shhhh, I'm networking
Just come out as an introvert? Here are survival tips on social interaction in the concrete jungle
"Half of what I say is meaningless; but I say it so that the other half may reach you." - Kahlil Gibran, Sand and Foam
THERE was this time when my colleagues and I were part of a media lunch with a gregarious bunch (read: lawyers). After about two hours, we packed into a lift and
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg