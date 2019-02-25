You are here
TAKING HEART
Saving lives and losses through Disaster Tech crowdsourcing
Community investment arm of Prudential in Asia and Singapore-based funders' network launch drive to limit harm from natural disasters
Singapore
PRUDENCE Foundation, the community investment arm of Prudential in Asia, and AVPN, a Singapore-based funders' network, on Wednesday announced the launch of the Disaster Tech Innovation Programme.
According to the United Nations' Global Humanitarian Overview 2019 report,
