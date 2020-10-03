You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Singaporean 'ant-repreneur' sells tiny six-legged pets

Sat, Oct 03, 2020 - 10:58 AM

nz_johnye_031069.jpg
John Ye says he became fascinated with the "altruistic, compassionate" creepy-crawlies after receiving some as a gift from his brother-in-law.
PHOTO: AFP

[SINGAPORE] Ants scurry around in transparent boxes stacked outside a Singaporean store that is tapping into an unlikely but growing local trend of keeping the six-legged creatures as pets.

John Ye says he became fascinated with the "altruistic, compassionate" creepy-crawlies after receiving some as a gift from his brother-in-law.

The 41-year-old eventually ditched a job in electronics distribution to open "Just Ants" in January and cater to fellow enthusiasts.

"I wish to have a place where people can gather and share insights, and share their ant-keeping journey," Mr Ye told AFP.

The shop sells ant farms along with specialist equipment, including mini handheld vacuums for catching the insects, tiny feeding dishes and mealworms used as feed.

SEE ALSO

France to ban mink farms and wild animals in travelling circuses

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It was forced to close for a period due to a coronavirus lockdown earlier this year but has reopened since restrictions were eased, and business is picking up.

It stocks 30 to 40 species, sourced from ant-keeper friends or collected by Mr Ye and his team around Singapore.

Catching the creatures is no easy task. It is usually only possible during so-called "nuptial flights" - when new queens and winged male ants take to the air in the hope of finding a mate.

PETS OR PESTS?

The queen ants are then placed in test tubes or small tanks, where they give birth to a colony of worker ants if they have mated.

Mr Ye's personal collection includes tens of thousands of marauder ants, a species of the creature commonly found across Asia, housed in a large box.

The number of ant aficionados in Singapore is small but growing, according to Mr Ye - a Facebook group where keepers exchange advice and information has nearly 4,000 members.

But Ye knows he has his work cut out to convince people in Singapore, where ant-keeping is rare, that the creatures are pets and not pests.

Most Singaporeans believe "you should actually not keep ants because ants... are poisonous, they are dirty, disgusting, they carry diseases", he conceded.

"We always fear something that we don't understand."

Beginner ant-keeper Wei Sern Lim visited the shop to buy a box of food and a new home for his colony.

"It's nicer to see the products and a lot more convenient just to have a physical shop," the 30-year-old told AFP.

Others simply turned up to see whether such a shop really existed.

"I'm very tickled, they are actually selling ants as pets - it's totally unheard of," said visitor Michelle Serio.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

New Bond film release falls victim to virus

Settling into a new HQ

Jaguar XE: Look beyond the fur-miliar

Getting a flu shot is a good idea right now

Liverpool's Klopp wary of Covid-19 risks during international break

Honda to quit F1 to focus on zero-emission technology

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 3, 2020 11:16 AM
Government & Economy

UK's Johnson bids to woo restive party members

[LONDON] Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative party opens its annual conference on Saturday in an edgy mood,...

Oct 3, 2020 09:21 AM
Government & Economy

Advance voting begins in New Zealand election

[WELLINGTON] Early voting began in New Zealand on Friday with Prime Minister and Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern...

Oct 3, 2020 08:42 AM
Government & Economy

Banks, investors pivot towards Biden win after Trump tests positive for Covid-19

[NEW YORK] Global banks and investors said they were stepping up their preparations for a victory by Democratic...

Oct 3, 2020 08:36 AM
Government & Economy

Covid-19 vaccine roll-out expected in less than three months in UK: The Times

[LONDON] A mass roll-out of a Covid-19 vaccine in Britain could be finished in as little as three months, the Times...

Oct 3, 2020 08:21 AM
Technology

Facebook, Twitter CEOs to testify before US Senate committee

[WASHINGTON] Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey both agreed to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

More are checking into hotels - for work

Fuel supplier Sentek's founder charged in Shell Singapore oil heist

Iras denies nearly S$10m in JSS payouts to 444 employers for engaging in unacceptable practices

Eagle Hospitality Trust's former and current directors arrested, out on bail

Fuel supplier Sentek's founder charged in Shell Singapore oil heist

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.