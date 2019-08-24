You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Spider-Man is the star of new disney attractions, if not its films

Sat, Aug 24, 2019 - 7:48 AM

[LOS ANGELES] The Spider-Man character is expected to disappear from Walt Disney Co's Marvel movies following a split with Sony Corp, but he'll still be front and centre in new theme-park attractions that Disney is planning for France and Southern California.

At a fan convention on Friday, the company showed off plans for rides and experiences that feature Spider-Man, Spider-Bots and a high-tech version of the hero's red-and-blue suit.

Disney acquired Spider-Man when it bought Marvel Entertainment for US$4.2 billion in 2009. But there's still a tangled web of rights surrounding the character. Sony owns the movie license, letting it make films about the superhero and related characters, such as the Green Goblin and Venom.

Universal Studios, meanwhile, owns the theme-park rights to many of Marvel's superheros east of the Mississippi - under a deal that predates Disney's ownership. It operates a ride called Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man at the Universal Orlando Resort in Florida. The Spider-Man comic books, where the character was born, are part of Disney.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SONY SCHISM

Sony and Disney had been co-producing Spider-Man movies, and including the web-slinging character in Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe. But talks to extend the arrangement broke down after Disney asked for more generous financial terms, people familiar with the matter said this week.

If the parties don't return to the table, the falling-out means Marvel president Kevin Feige won't be lending his touch to Sony's future Spider-Man films. And the character probably won't appear in Disney's Marvel universe, a series that's generated more than US$22.5 billion globally.

That puts Disney in the somewhat awkward position of promoting a character, but not getting a payoff at the box office.

Disney has been gradually increasing the presence of Marvel characters in the decade since it acquired the business. An Iron Man ride opened to much fanfare at Disneyland Hong Kong in 2017. That same year Disney converted its Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at its California Adventure park in Anaheim, California, into a ride based on Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy."

Now it's creating new superhero-themed lands at Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Paris that it will call Avengers Campuses.

"When guests visit Avengers Campus, they will become part of an interconnected, global story that spans from California to Paris to Hong Kong, with the Avengers recruiting new extraordinary people to join them," the company said in a blog post.

But that interconnected, global story may only include Spider-Man when he's offscreen.

BLOOMBERG 

Life & Culture

Getting smarter with smart manufacturing

Welcome to McDonald's. Would you like a podcast with those fries?

Remember when governments used to run their economies?

Teen tennis sensation Gauff eyes more glory at US Open

Athletes can have heart problems too

The joy of text

Editor's Choice

nz_sgd_240822.jpg
Aug 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists now expect easing of Singdollar slope in October

file744sixqakv71ex0yu102.jpg
Aug 24, 2019
Technology

Demand for tech jobs in Singapore grew 20% over last year: report

nz_guocoland_240829.jpg
Aug 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

GuocoLand Q4 net profit up 24% at S$183.7m

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190824_ABBRUNCH24P1_3871563.jpg
Aug 24, 2019
Brunch

Back to school: Is the Singapore global schoolhouse back in business?

BT_20190824_MLAMAZON24_3872549.jpg
Aug 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Brazil faces global backlash over Amazon fires

BT_20190824_TARIFF24_3872662.jpg
Aug 24, 2019
Government & Economy

China to slap additional tariffs on US$75b of US goods

nz_sgd_240822.jpg
Aug 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists now expect easing of Singdollar slope in October

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly