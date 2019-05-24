You are here

Star's gems worth 3.5m euros 'forgotten' on Cannes flight

Fri, May 24, 2019 - 7:01 AM

Rita Ora, 28, later appeared at a party in Cannes in a striking diamond necklace and a white bustier dress.
PHOTO: AFP

[CANNES] A woman left jewellery worth more than 3.5 million euros (S$5.5 million) she was bringing for pop singer Rita Ora to wear at Cannes film festival on a plane, police told AFP on Thursday.

The Kosovo-born star was loaned the gems by a luxury brand when she walked the red carpet at the festival last week.

But a courier send from London with the jewellery forgot her cabin luggage and her coat when leaving her plane at Nice Airport.

By the time she realised her mistake, the aircraft had already taken off on the return journey to London Luton.

"Someone with their head in the clouds nearly lost several million," a police sourced joked, saying the jewellery was recovered at Luton and send back to Nice via London Heathrow.

Ora, 28, later appeared at a party in Cannes in a striking diamond necklace and a white bustier dress.

AFP

