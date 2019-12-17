You are here

Superman's cape sells for nearly US$200,000 in Hollywood auction

Tue, Dec 17, 2019 - 1:10 PM

nz_cape_171269.jpg
Superman's very first movie cape was sold for nearly US$200,000 on Monday alongside a collection of rare Hollywood memorabilia, the auction house said.
PHOTO: AFP

[LOS ANGELES] Superman's very first movie cape was sold for nearly US$200,000 on Monday alongside a collection of rare Hollywood memorabilia, the auction house said.

The prop from Christopher Reeve's Superman, which went for US$193,750, headlined Monday's sale of about 400 cinephile items at Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles.

Only six capes in total were used while shooting the film, which came out in 1978.

Multiple costumes from Star Trek also found buyers. These included the uniform worn by Patrick Stewart for his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard, which sold for US$28,800.

Leonard Nimoy's Romulan costume from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine sold for US$20,000.

Dan Akroyd's jumpsuit from Ghostbusters II also went up for auction and was sold for US$32,000, according to Julien's Auctions, which specialises in Hollywood collections and memorabilia.

Although it was originally announced as an auction headline item, the pipe of Bilbo Baggins, played by Ian Holm in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, was not sold at the auction.

AFP

