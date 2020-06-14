You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Taking pay cut to help FA a no-brainer, says England football boss Southgate

Sun, Jun 14, 2020 - 3:11 PM

[BENGALURU] England manager Gareth Southgate has said it was an easy decision to accept a 30 per cent wage cut to help the Football Association (FA) mitigate the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Football was suspended in March due to the coronavirus outbreak and England's friendlies against Italy, Denmark, Romania and Austria were cancelled. Euro 2020 was also pushed back by a year.

The FA said the lack of international matches and domestic cup games would cost it £100 million (S$174.5 million) and Southgate was among the senior figures to take wage cuts for three months starting in April.

"Firstly, I can't fulfil the whole part of my job at the moment," the 49-year-old told the Times. "Although I have taken up other responsibilities in this period that didn't feel quite right.

"The second part is we are different to a club — I would be the highest earner in the organisation and when the organisation is in financial difficulty ... it didn't feel right to me that I wasn't contributing to the bigger picture.

SEE ALSO

EPL's much-awaited restart promises twists and turns

"We have a lot of people who do brilliant work in different areas and they are not as fortunate to earn what I earn. It wasn't something I was looking to make public but I felt it was a no-brainer."

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Tokyo Olympics will be safe, governor says

Warner Bros delays 'Tenet' in setback for reopening efforts

Covid-19 puts the brakes on this year's F1 Singapore Grand Prix

EPL's much-awaited restart promises twists and turns

Grounded by Covid-19, a once-busy traveller finds new way to see the world

A matter of metamorphosis

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 14, 2020 03:04 PM
Garage

The economy is reeling. Tech giants spy opportunity.

[SAN FRANCISCO] Even as Facebook grappled this month with an internal revolt and a cascade of criticism over its...

Jun 14, 2020 02:48 PM
Energy & Commodities

Indonesia's Pertamina creates four new sub-holding units

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's Pertamina said it is creating four new "sub-holding" units, including subsidiaries across the...

Jun 14, 2020 02:36 PM
Transport

Lawmakers brand British Airways job cuts a 'national disgrace'

[LONDON] UK lawmakers lashed out at British Airways (BA) over plans for 12,000 job cuts, saying the carrier had...

Jun 14, 2020 02:25 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong democrats fear disqualifications ahead of key election

[HONG KONG] As the leader of one of the largest pro-democracy parties in Hong Kong's legislature, Alvin Yeung could...

Jun 14, 2020 02:12 PM
Energy & Commodities

Venezuela's oil production plunges to lowest level since 1945

[CARACAS] Oil production in Venezuela, the country with the world's largest reserves of crude, has fallen to a 75-...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.