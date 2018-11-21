You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Taylor Swift flexes music muscle to seek higher payouts for other artists

Wed, Nov 21, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181121_PQTAYLOR21_3623078.jpg
Taylor Swift at the 2018 American Music Awards in October. "I feel strongly that streaming was founded on and continues to thrive based on the magic created by artists, writers and producers," she told her 113 million Instagram followers in a posting.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Los Angeles

POP MUSIC titan Taylor Swift on Monday announced a new record deal with Universal Music Group that will give her greater control over her own music and could boost future payouts to artists for music played on streaming service Spotify.

Swift, who with best-selling albums like 1989 and Reputation is one of pop music's wealthiest and most influential artists, said the deal with Universal Music Group (UMG) included an agreement that any potential sale of UMG's shares in Spotify "result in a distribution of money to their artists, non-recoupable."

"They have generously agreed to this, at what they believe will be much better terms and paid out previously by other major labels," the Fearless singer told her 113 million Instagram followers in a posting.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Spotify, which with some 83 million paid subscribers is the world's most popular paid music streaming service, went public in April.

"I feel strongly that streaming was founded on and continues to thrive based on the magic created by artists, writers and producers," Swift wrote. Swift, 28, said she would also own all of her master recordings going forward. The financial terms of her deal with UMG were not released.

Swift has long used her leverage in the industry to campaign for better payments to artists from streaming services. In 2017, she returned her music to Spotify almost three years after complaining publicly that streaming services did not pay artists enough.

Online streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music have become the recording industry's single biggest revenue source, and last year overtook physical sales of CDs and digital downloads for the first time, global industry body IFPI said in an April report.

Universal Music, a unit of Vivendi, said the multi-album, multi-year agreement was effective immediately.

Universal Music chief executive Lucian Grainge said in a statement that he respected Swift's campaign for better terms.

"Because of her commitment to her fellow artists, not only did she want to partner with a company that understood her creative vision and had the resources and expertise to execute globally on her behalf, she also sought a partner whose approach to artists was aligned with hers," Mr Grainge said.

Swift, who began her music career at age 15 as a country singer with small independent Nashville label Big Machine Records, has earned 10 Grammys and is the only artist with four albums that have sold more than one million copies in their first week of release. REUTERS

Life & Culture

Courts Singapore treats kids with special needs to carnival revelry

Frank and Barbara Sinatra's rare personal items up for auction

How long can people live?

Maggots, licorice and cobra hearts at Sweden's 'Disgusting Food Museum'

Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa - Vincent Sim, leadership with a personal touch

Where birds sing, shrimp grow, developers circle

Editor's Choice

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

AK_lazwebsite_1911.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Internet economy in South-east Asia to top US$240b by 2025: study

BT_20181120_ABTOYS20_3622033.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Toys 'R' Us Asia just wants to grow up

Most Read

1 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
4 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
5 Hyflux Ltd sells stake in Indonesian bottled water firm for S$32m

Must Read

file72qak1d2z4jd8thvf49.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Authorities probing false statements, breaches by Noble

file72qak1d2z4jd8thvf49.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

dbs1.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking

Nov 20, 2018
Real Estate

Homeowners who opposed collective sale must still pay stamp duty: Lawrence Wong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening