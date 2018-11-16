You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Tea or coffee? The answer might be genetic

Fri, Nov 16, 2018 - 9:37 PM

doc72sjgddaj9v3shingg7_doc7006hxf3l7m1k1u98t7.jpg
In new research studying how genetic factors determine taste, scientists now believe they know why some humans prefer coffee while others opt for tea.
REUTERS

[PARIS] In new research studying how genetic factors determine taste, scientists now believe they know why some humans prefer coffee while others opt for tea.

A paper published this week in the journal Nature Scientific Reports found that people who are genetically predisposed to like more bitter tastes typically choose coffee due to its higher content of tart caffeine.

But, importantly for tea drinkers everywhere, that doesn't make them right.

As humans evolved we developed the capacity to detect bitterness as a natural warning system to protect the body from harmful substances.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Evolutionarily speaking, we should want to spit that Americano straight down the sink.

But participants in the trial who were more genetically sensitive to the bitter taste of caffeine were more likely to prefer coffee to tea, and more likely to drink more of it.

"You'd expect that people who are particularly sensitive to the bitter taste of caffeine would drink less coffee," said Marilyn Cornelis, assistant professor of preventative medicine at the Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine.

"The opposite results of our study suggest coffee consumers acquire a taste or an ability to detect caffeine due to the learned positive reinforcement elicited by caffeine."

So individuals genetically pre-programmed to like coffee's bitterness learn to associate "good things with it," said Cornelis.

In the study on more than 400,000 men and women in the United Kingdom, researchers also found that people sensitive to the bitter flavours of quinine and a taste related to vegetable compounds were more likely to eschew coffee in favour of its sweeter counterpart, tea.

Liang-Dar Hwang from the University of Queensland Diamantina Institute, who co-wrote the study, told AFP that the fact that some people prefer coffee showed how everyday experiences can override genetic tendencies when it comes to taste.

"Bitter taste perception is shaped by not only genetics but also environmental factors," he said.

"Even though humans naturally dislike bitterness, we can learn to like or enjoy bitter-tasting food after being exposed to environmental factors."

Although coffee-lovers are essentially defying evolution, there is another possible benefit to liking your latte.

Mr Hwang said coffee drinkers were genetically less sensitive to bitterness than tea drinkers, making them "less likely to hate other bitter-tasting foods" such as green vegetables.

AFP

Life & Culture

Between feeling 'suffocated' and 'awestruck'

Drunk raccoons cause false rabies scare in West Virginia

Using arts to bring everyone together

Silence please. South Korea hushes for crucial exam

A US$343.8m Powerball jackpot after 25 years of using the same numbers

Crater bigger than Paris is discovered under Greenland ice

Editor's Choice

BT_20181116_LSCAPITAL12_3619304.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Placements beat rights as companies take quickest route to funds

BT_20181116_UWRUSSIAV87F_3619397.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Russian sovereign wealth fund courts more Singapore investors

BT_20181116_ABXIOM16_3619305.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infrastructure Trust inks deal for Australian group Ixom

Most Read

1 China-backed RCEP trade deal pushed back to 2019
2 'Reducing friction' for its consumers is key for Go-Jek
3 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
4 Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms
5 SGX moves to T+2 securities settlement cycle starting Dec 10

Must Read

doc72sg7lwcdjp1j2dl5an_doc71v2ina4a1528fegi3e.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

13 new members appointed to Future Economy Council

doc72sgdaimbxu154124553_doc72kb0yfnbdv1gx53dike.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

cs-generic-Pinnacle19.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports jump 8.3% in October

ST_20180606_BIZREME_4039051.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, US collaborate further on infrastructure, digital economy and cybersecurity

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening