You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Teeny tiny handbag becomes a fashion sensation

Tue, Mar 05, 2019 - 8:36 AM

[PARIS] It's so small wags joke that it can only hold a Tic Tac.

But French brand Jacquemus' teeny weeny bag, "Le Mini Chiquito", is arguably the biggest thing at Paris fashion week.

Never has something so tiny excited so much fashion passion - and hilarity - on social media.

The handbag - or should we say fingerbag - made its debut last week on the opening night of the Paris shows.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A shrunken version of the miniature and already cult US$500 (S$677) "Le Chiquito" bag - which the likes of Rihanna and Kim Kardashian have been spotted clutching between their thumb and forefingers - it is a mere 5.2cm long.

Jacquemus has sold "tens of thousands" of Le Chiquito bags in the last year, according to Cosmopolitan magazine, with fashionistas so desperate to get their fingers on them that there are lengthy waiting lists for some colours.

Although the brand told AFP that they have yet to set a price for Le Mini Chiquito, if the reaction on Instagram and Twitter is anything to go by, demand could be equally brisk.

Fashion insiders have been laughing at themselves as they lap up the latest Lilliputian trend.

'RIDICULOUS BUT WE LOVE THEM' 

The hip style magazine Dazed declared "Jacquemus, your tiny bags are getting kind of ridiculous but we love them!"

Elle magazine headlined it as the "New It Bag" before quickly admitting that it can only hold an AirPod earphone.

One fashion editor tweeted five uses for the bag including carrying "loose floss, a spare acrylic nail or a singular lock of curled hair retrieved from the head of Jude Law" circa 1999.

Another said it was "the perfect size to put probiotics and digestive enzymes", while a third thought it would be a snug fit for "Donald Trump's conscience".

The bag has unleashed the imagination of Twitter and Instagram users.

Some saw hidden depths in its tiny interior, saying it was a dreamcatcher into which you have to "whisper a secret" while another said it "represents the compartmentalised trauma we carry with us each day."

Jacquemus' 29-year-old founder, Simon Porte, has quickly made a name for himself on the Paris catwalk with clothes summoning up the sensuality of his Provencal home in the South of France, putting women in huge straw hats and tiny dresses that show lots of thigh.

His personal charm, and his label's relatively affordable prices, has quickly won him a following.

He made breakfast for critics at his menswear show in January, and gifted some fashion critics one of his new micro bags with their invitation for his latest show.

Porte, who loves playing with proportions, first made a splash with his huge tote and shoulder bags, some of which also featured alongside his Le Mini Chiquito in his Paris show.

AFP

Life & Culture

Ocean heatwaves devastate wildlife, worse to come

Luke Perry, star of 'Beverly Hills, 90210' dead at 52

Former BT editor Roy Mackie dies

Sustainability central to MPA's social responsibility efforts

WWE wrestlers return to Sports Hub in June

Russian theatre directors stage daring plays despite crackdown

Editor's Choice

BT_20190305_VIEDG5_3713632.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

BT_20190305_GCUBP5_3713614.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore

Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will DBS be third time lucky in transforming its retail equities strategy?

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

Must Read

BT_20190305_VIEDG5_3713632.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

BT_20190305_LTSCB5_3713639.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart sees more cost cuts, but plans for growth in Singapore

BT_20190305_GCUBP5_3713614.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore

BT_20190305_CRROY5_3713589.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Life & Culture

Former BT editor Roy Mackie dies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening