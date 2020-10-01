You are here

Tennis: Djokovic storms to 70th win at Roland Garros

Thu, Oct 01, 2020 - 10:47 PM

[PARIS] Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic stormed to his 70th win at Roland Garros on Thursday with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 demolition of Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis.

The top seed went level with Roger Federer for career victories at the tournament, still 25 behind Rafael Nadal's all-time best.

Djokovic, the 2016 champion, and chasing an 18th Grand Slam title, will face Colombian lucky loser Daniel Elahi Galan, ranked 153, for a place in the last 16.

"It was difficult for Ricardas in the third set as he had an injury and couldn't move very well," said Djokovic whose quickfire 83-minute win was eased by his opponent needing treatment on a back injury after the second set.

"But I felt good just as I did in the first round and I want to continue like that." Djokovic also only dropped five games in his first round match against Mikael Ymer who likened facing the Serb to a "shark killing its prey".

AFP

