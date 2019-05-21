You are here

Home > Life & Culture

The Taj Mahal becomes first Indian monument with breastfeeding room

Tue, May 21, 2019 - 8:50 PM

doc75g33tlwjns199ymjnr1_doc6z86gc56cibm04teh9k.jpg
The Taj Mahal, built as a monument to a woman who died in childbirth, is set to get a baby feeding room in a first for India where conservative attitudes toward public breastfeeding mean nursing mothers are often shamed and told to cover up.
AFP

[NEW DELHI] The Taj Mahal, built as a monument to a woman who died in childbirth, is set to get a baby feeding room in a first for India where conservative attitudes toward public breastfeeding mean nursing mothers are often shamed and told to cover up.

Vasant Kumar Swarnkar, a top official at the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) in Agra city - home to the Taj Mahal - said the baby feeding room would be set up by July to help the "millions of mothers who visit with their babies".

A regular visitor to the 17th century monument to eternal love, Mr Swarnkar said he got the idea last week when he spotted a mother hiding under a staircase and struggling to breastfeed her baby despite her husband providing extra cover.

"I could see it was so difficult for her (to feed her child) which is a basic motherhood right. So I thought we have to do something," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Public breastfeeding still carries a social stigma in India where mothers are expected to be covered head-to-toe.

Last year, mothers in the eastern city of Kolkata protested outside a mall where employees told a woman to nurse her baby in a toilet and mocked her complaint.

The Taj Mahal attracts up to 8 million visitors annually. Mr Swarnkar said he has ordered two other historical monuments in Agra to set up similar feeding rooms.

The ASI said this was the first time it was providing such a facility at any of India's 3,600 plus monuments.

"My hope is that more and more monuments - not only in India but around the world - replicate this (plan) so that women can feed their babies comfortably," said Mr Swarnkar.

In 2017, the director of London's Victoria and Albert museum apologised to a mother, who was asked to cover up while breastfeeding her baby. Two years earlier, another was expelled from Spain's Corral del Carbon monument for nursing her baby.

REUTERS

Life & Culture

Gardens of the future spring up at Chelsea Flower Show

Former F1 champion Niki Lauda dies at 70

Eiffel Tower climber grabbed after sparking evacuation

Whitney Houston estate working on hologram tour, new album

John Wick 3 knocks Avengers off the box office perch

SGX Bull Charge Golf event raises record S$770,000 for charity

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_210519_6.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

BT_20190521_LMXLIPPO_3786751.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

New Lippo Karawaci CEO to improve management, governance

lwx_YuuZoo_210519_7.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-YuuZoo staff file claims for unpaid salaries

Most Read

1 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
2 Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity
3 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead
4 Morrison rushes to buoy economy after shock election win
5 SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

Must Read

lwx_singapore_210519_47.jpg
May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MTI downgrades Singapore’s 2019 economic growth forecast to 1.5-2.5 per cent on weak outlook

doc75g0t02g4jt1iy35k8br_doc758pzz7ujx41iyw1hgfo.jpg
May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_sg export_210519_48.jpg
May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

2019 growth forecast for Singapore non-oil exports cut to -2 to 0%; fell 6.4% in Q1

May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Singdollar to hit 1.40 to USD later this year as economy slows: DBS

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening