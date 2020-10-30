You are here

Times are bad, putt golf membership prices are teeing off

Warren, Orchid clubs see 30% hike with higher demand from island-bound enthusiasts
Travel curbs coupled with a greater demand for golf flight times have driven up golf club membership prices, some by 30 per cent or more since the "circuit breaker" began in March.
TRAVEL curbs coupled with a greater demand for golf flight times have driven up golf club membership prices, some by 30 per cent or more since the "circuit breaker" began in March.

It also paints the picture of a different reality for the rich in Singapore against the...

