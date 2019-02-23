You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Time's Up CEO resigns after son accused of sexual misconduct

Sat, Feb 23, 2019 - 7:51 AM

[NEW YORK] The chief executive of Time's Up, the movement which rose in response to the Harvey Weinstein scandal, resigned from her position Friday following allegations of misconduct against her son.

Lisa Borders, who is also the former president of the Women's National Basketball Association, took the reins of Time's Up in early October.

The 61-year-old stepped down after a woman alleged in a Facebook post that her son, Garry "Dijon" Bowden Jr, 36, was sexually inappropriate with her after offering her a "healing session."

Celia Gellert told the Los Angeles Times she felt "violated" when, according to her, he touched her genitals, kissed her neck, and brushed his penis against her body during the session.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

An attorney for Mr Bowden vehemently denied "any inappropriate or nonconsensual touching" to the LA Times and showed the paper a text message in which Ms Gellert had thanked Mr Bowden, calling the massage "gentle and authentic and loving."

A statement posted by Time's Up on Instagram said "Time's Up unequivocally supports all survivors of sexual abuse and harassment."

It added that Ms Borders had taken the decision to tell the group's leadership on Friday about the allegations and resigned the same day, "and we agreed that it was the right decision for all parties involved.

"We respect the rights of all survivors to own their own stories," it continued, urging others to come forward and contact Time's Up should they need legal assistance.

AFP

Life & Culture

What makes great design?

Getting to the core of the Pilates spirit

When ordinary people become extraordinary - and unreal

The many-faceted martini

Thinq-ing differently: the LG V40 smartphone

R Kelly hit with fresh sexual abuse allegations

Editor's Choice

BT_20190223_BRUNCHPG1COVERF_3704915.jpg
Feb 23, 2019
Brunch

Shaken and stirred: What it takes to run some of Singapore's best bars

BT_20190223_STARHUB_3704870.jpg
Feb 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

'Unlimited' data is the new front line in telcos' price war

BT_20190223_BANKS_3704965.jpg
Feb 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Banks stung by Q4 market volatility

Most Read

1 Thai police seek to prosecute leader of anti-junta party popular with young
2 DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end
3 Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption
4 Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng's home raided in 1MDB probe
5 CapitaLand taking step back from Singapore housing sector unless price is good

Must Read

BT_20190223_STARHUB_3704870.jpg
Feb 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

'Unlimited' data is the new front line in telcos' price war

Feb 23, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

SMEs need more help to kick-start digital journey

BT_20190223_BANKS_3704965.jpg
Feb 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Banks stung by Q4 market volatility

Feb 23, 2019
Garage

Developer Space @ Google Singapore takes off

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening