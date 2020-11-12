You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Tokyo Olympics athletes won't have to isolate for 14 days on arrival

Thu, Nov 12, 2020 - 3:01 PM

AK_jpolp_1211.jpg
Athletes arriving in Tokyo for next year's Olympic Games, postponed from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be exempt from the 14-day isolation period Japan has imposed on anyone arriving from overseas to help stop the virus spreading.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Athletes arriving in Tokyo for next year's Olympic Games, postponed from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be exempt from the 14-day isolation period Japan has imposed on anyone arriving from overseas to help stop the virus spreading.

Olympic organisers said on Thursday details still need to be worked out, but measures for athletes are likely to include coronavirus testing within 72 hours before arriving in Japan. But they warned decisions on spectators from overseas have yet to be made, saying a 14-day quarantine was "impossible".

"Athletes, coaches and Games officials that are eligible for the Tokyo Games will be allowed to enter the country, provided significant measures are made before they get to Japan," Tokyo 2020 chief executive officer Toshiro Muto told a news conference.

Mr Muto was speaking after a meeting between officials from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the national government and Tokyo 2020 organisers on infection prevention procedures during the Games.

He said a decision on foreign spectators would be made next year, depending on pandemic developments.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"By next spring, we will be coming up with a plan for spectators, including non-Japanese spectators," he said. "It is impossible to set a 14-day quarantine period for foreign spectators, so tests before and upon arrival are needed."

Japan has held several recent test events, including a four-nation gymnastics meet last weekend, in which spectators have been admitted, but these were limited to residents of Japan.

International Olympic Committee head Thomas Bach is due in Japan for a three-day visit next week, at which Mr Muto said he expected details of coronavirus counter-measures would be ironed out.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Tokyo's tiny noodle bars shut down rather than put up prices

Rare Russian pink diamond sells for US$27m

CapitaLand has a global philanthropic footprint in battle against Covid-19

Newly discovered primate in Myanmar already facing extinction: report

Grounded Malaysian pilot's noodle stall takes off

Newly discovered primate in Myanmar 'already facing extinction'

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 12, 2020 02:52 PM
Transport

Singapore-HK travel bubble sparks surge in bookings, hopes for broader reopening

[SYDNEY] The opening of Asia's first "travel bubble" allowing tourism without quarantines since the pandemic hit has...

Nov 12, 2020 02:47 PM
Companies & Markets

Sabana's scheme meeting set for Dec 4; managers emphasise that 'bigger is better'

SABANA Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Sabana Reit) will be going ahead with its scheme...

Nov 12, 2020 02:44 PM
Banking & Finance

Pimco CIO says vaccine boosts outlook for some pandemic-hit junk bonds

[NEW YORK] Positive data on an experimental Covid-19 vaccine has improved the outlook for high-yield credit,...

Nov 12, 2020 02:41 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei index closes higher

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed higher on Thursday, gaining for the eighth consecutive session as bargain-...

Nov 12, 2020 02:27 PM
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered Kenya to lay off 200 workers due to digitisation

[NAIROBI] Standard Chartered Bank Kenya plans to lay off 200 workers, about 14 per cent of its workforce, due to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Singtel, SingPost, Halcyon Agri, UOL, Jiutian Chemical, F&N

Singtel reverses from loss to post S$466.1m net profit in H1

Biden names longtime aide Ron Klain as White House chief of staff

Singapore shares edge up at Thursday's open; STI up 0.2%

Cybersecurity talent gap leaves Singapore firms exposed

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for