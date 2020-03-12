You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Tokyo Olympics set to break gender equality record

IOC says percentage of female athletes competing at Olympics in Japan expected to rise to nearly 49 per cent from 34 per cent in 1996
Thu, Mar 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200312_GENDER12ZN4I_4058029.jpg
The IOC has also announced it will have full gender representation across all 206 teams and change its rules to allow one male and one female athlete to jointly carry their flag during the Opening Ceremony.
PHOTO: REUTERS

New York

THE Tokyo 2020 Olympics is on track for a new record - having an almost equal number of female and male athletes for the first time, the International Committee (IOC) announced on Tuesday.

The percentage of female athletes competing at the Olympics in Japan in July is expected to rise to nearly 49 per cent - from 34 per cent in 1996, according to a statement from the IOC. The IOC said it is committed to reaching full gender parity for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"It has been more of a marathon than a sprint, but female Olympians are at last catching their male counterparts in the numbers game," the IOC said in a statement.

The announcement is part of the international sports organisation's greater push for women's rights.

SEE ALSO

US consumer prices rise due to Covid-19

Earlier this month, the IOC announced that it will have full gender representation across all 206 teams and change its rules to allow one male and one female athlete to jointly carry their flag during the Opening Ceremony.

It has also taken a leadership role in the United Nations' Women's Sports For Generation Equality Initiative, which aims to advance gender equality in and through sports.

Women's advocacy groups applauded the IOC move.

"When it comes to equity and inclusion in sports, the world has come a long way, but we still have a long way to go," said the Women's Sports Foundation, a non-profit focused on female involvement in sports.

"The IOC's announcement is warranted and encouraging; it signals great progress toward the ultimate goal of full equality in the Olympic Games, which continues to be a long journey."

But news of gender equality milestones were marred by growing concerns over whether the Tokyo Olympics will be postponed or even cancelled as world health officials advise against large gatherings in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Japan has nearly 1,300 cases of the virus, resulting in 16 deaths as of Wednesday. Globally there are around 120,000 confirmed cases and over 4,300 deaths.

Olympic organisers dismissed speculation that the Tokyo Summer Games could be cancelled at a briefing last week.

However, the torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia, Greece, will be held without spectators after organisers on Monday introduced tighter measures to protect against the virus. REUTERS

Life & Culture

Amazon rainforest could collapse in 50 years

Why didn't Saturn eat Titan, its biggest moon?

Pint-sized bird may be smallest dinosaur yet: study

Weinstein gets 23 years in prison for sexual assault

Three F1 team members tested for virus at Australian GP

Tokyo Disneyland to stay closed through early April due to virus

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 12, 2020 12:53 AM
Government & Economy

WHO labels Covid-19 as a pandemic

[GENEVA] The new coronavirus outbreak can now be characterised as a pandemic, the head of the World Health...

Mar 12, 2020 12:24 AM
Life & Culture

Pint-sized bird may be smallest dinosaur yet: study

[PARIS] Tinier than the teeniest bird, older than T-Rex and perfectly preserved for eternity: scientists have...

Mar 12, 2020 12:08 AM
Government & Economy

Mnuchin says IMF, World Bank funds won't repay debts to China

[WASHINGTON] The US Treasury is working with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to gain full...

Mar 12, 2020 12:01 AM
Garage

GIC-backed Trax buys Boston-based firm Survey.com

TRAX, a computer vision tech and in-store analytics firm backed by GIC and Warburg Pincus, has made its fifth...

Mar 11, 2020 11:33 PM
Life & Culture

Weinstein gets 23 years in prison for sexual assault

[MANHATTAN] Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison Wednesday for sexual assault. His next stop is...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.