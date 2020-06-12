You are here

Two-thirds of sponsors unsure about 2021 Olympics: poll

Fri, Jun 12, 2020 - 10:24 AM

nz_tokyo2020_120664.jpg
Two-thirds of Tokyo 2020's corporate sponsors are undecided on whether to continue supporting the Games now the event has been pushed to 2021, according to a new survey.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] Two-thirds of Tokyo 2020's corporate sponsors are undecided on whether to continue supporting the Games now the event has been pushed to 2021, according to a new survey.

In the poll published late Thursday by Japanese public broadcaster NHK, 65 per cent of the sponsors surveyed...

