Two-thirds of sponsors unsure about 2021 Olympics: poll

[TOKYO] Two-thirds of Tokyo 2020's corporate sponsors are undecided on whether to continue supporting the Games now the event has been pushed to 2021, according to a new survey.
In the poll published late Thursday by Japanese public broadcaster NHK, 65 per cent of the sponsors surveyed...
