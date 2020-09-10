You are here

UBS partners Beyond Social Services to help low-income families

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

UBS Singapore has committed S$85,000 to Beyond Services Singapore, with the money helping the charity as it continues its efforts to help low-income families in the community.

UBS pledged an initial S$50,000, followed by S$35,000 to match the amount collected from a...

