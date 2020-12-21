You are here

UBS Singapore extends collaboration with Halogen Foundation

Mon, Dec 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

LOCAL youth development charity Halogen Foundation and UBS Singapore mark four years of partnership, with renewed focus and funding to help underserved youths in Singapore pick up entrepreneurship skills.

Despite the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 this year, volunteers from UBS have been supporting Halogen Foundation's Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) programme, which is designed to activate the entrepreneurial mindset and build business fundamentals in Secondary Three Normal Academic and Normal Technical stream youths through a hands-on curriculum run over the course of a year in local schools.

With UBS' support, Halogen Foundation also rolled out a Break-Even Analysis web-based application as part of this year's NFTE programme. The application, developed by UBS staff volunteers, is designed to help youths undergoing the entrepreneurship training better understand how their expenditure and revenue play a part in the financial performance of their business concepts.

"We had several brainstorming sessions internally and together with Halogen to conceptualise the application and provide a meaningful learning experience," said Mayank Mehra, who heads UBS' APAC Client Reporting Delivery.

"Since the app was to be tailored for Secondary Three students in Singapore, which coincidentally is also my daughter's age, it brought the project closer to my heart and made it more relatable to assess the needs and responses of students at that level."

