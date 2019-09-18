You are here

Home > Life & Culture

UK makes second arrest in golden toilet theft

Wed, Sep 18, 2019 - 7:00 AM

nz_goldtoilet_180939.jpg
British police on Tuesday made a second arrest in their hunt for thieves who stole a functioning 18-carat gold toilet from Blenheim Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] British police on Tuesday made a second arrest in their hunt for thieves who stole a functioning 18-carat gold toilet from Blenheim Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Designed by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan and once offered on loan to US President Donald Trump, the toilet was stolen on Saturday - just three days after it had been put on display.

It has been valued at around US$5 to US$6 million and been a hit with tourists, who lined up to snap selfies of them sitting on its golden seat.

Police in Oxford, the historic city on whose outskirts the palatial palace was built in the early 1700s, announced the arrest of a 36-year-old man who was then released pending an investigation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We are continuing to investigate this incident and have made a second arrest in connection with it," investigative officer Steven Jones said in a statement.

"Our priority is to locate the stolen item."

The police have also arrested and released on bail a 66-year-old man suspected of being part of the gang.

Cattelan told The New York Times that his work, called "America," was "one-per cent art for the 99 per cent".

AFP

Life & Culture

Black carbon from air pollution found in placentas: study

Les Amis and Odette create history

Muhammad Ali, Chris Evert among 10 Andy Warhol sports portraits up for auction in November

Indonesia's toxic haze affecting Borneo's orangutans - rescuers

India's birthday boy Modi gets another biopic

Seeking an obesity cure, researchers turn to the gut microbiome

Editor's Choice

nz_sgx_180919.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Real Estate

HK turmoil: SGX-listed hospitality, retail, F&B firms to feel bigger impact

nz_celinetang_180931.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Securities watchdog looking into billionaire couple's purchase of Chip Eng Seng shares

nz_peklianguan_180919.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng CEO, project director in CPIB probe

Must Read

nz_sgx_180919.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Real Estate

HK turmoil: SGX-listed hospitality, retail, F&B firms to feel bigger impact

nz_celinetang_180931.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Securities watchdog looking into billionaire couple's purchase of Chip Eng Seng shares

nz_port_180919.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Government & Economy

NODX down 8.9% in Aug, boosted by gold exports

BT_20190918_ABST18_3895499.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

'Future of semi-conductor industry bright' even when chips are down

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly