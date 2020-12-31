You are here

Home > Life & Culture

UK pet owners have bone to pick with post-Brexit travel rules

Thu, Dec 31, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201231_PET_4388000.jpg
Among the changes, pet owners in mainland Britain will now have to get an animal health certificate (AHC) no more than 10 days before travel to the EU and Northern Ireland.
PHOTO: AFP

London

VETS, pet owners and others in Britain are bracing for new and potentially costly bureaucracy from Friday, when the UK ends participation in the EU passport scheme for cats and dogs.

Britain will be in a new category - known as Part 2 listed status - under European Union pet travel rules, and no longer able to utilise passports which had permitted seamless continental feline and canine journeys. Among the changes, pet owners in mainland Britain will now have to get an animal health certificate (AHC) no more than 10 days before travel to the EU and Northern Ireland.

Although the new regime is less onerous than if the UK had not been granted so-called listed status, it has left owners and others involved in pet travel unimpressed.

"This health certificate is a new thing and obviously added bureaucracy," said Stuart Pearson, who with his wife Carole has eight dogs - five Dalmatians and three Bracco Italianos - that regularly compete in shows in Europe.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"That is going to add to the expense of going abroad... pet travel's not the cheapest anyway," added the 42-year-old, from Gateshead, northeast England.

He predicted making fewer trips to Europe compared to the 15-20 they have typically made annually in recent years, and with fewer of his dogs in tow to save money.

Mr Pearson, who voted against Brexit in 2016, is irked the rules will change for British-based pet owners, but that the UK government opted to maintain the status quo for Europeans bringing in their pets.

He sees the imbalance as nonsensical given Britain is free from rabies while some European countries are not.

"It seems more like a punishment from the EU, because it doesn't make sense to put restrictions on a country that is rabies-free," he told AFP.

"I guess something had to change with Brexit but I'm disappointed."

Vets have also greeted the new criteria warily, according to representative bodies.

They noted an AHC will be required every time owners travel with their pets from Britain, and expect an overall increase in hassle and costs for all concerned.

"These new certificates and requirements are more onerous than the current pet passports and so there will need to be more forward planning... more trips to the vet," said Daniella Dos Santos, senior vice-president at the British Veterinary Association (BVA).

"These animal health certificates are also very complex, so vets have got a very short time to get their heads around how to fill them in," she added, noting the new system was only announced this month. AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Wonder Woman and her evolving look

Surprise ending for publishers: In 2020, business was good

UK pet owners have bone to pick with post-Brexit travel rules

First trans beauty pageant finalist makes history in Nepal

White caviar offers an exclusive alternative

Cardin, father of fashion branding, dies at 98

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 31, 2020 12:31 AM
Energy & Commodities

Opec+ oil output cut compliance at 101% in November: sources

[LONDON] The Opec+ group of oil producers fully complied with supply cuts in November, two sources from the alliance...

Dec 31, 2020 12:17 AM
Technology

Facebook to close Irish units at centre of tax dispute

[WASHINGTON] Facebook confirmed Wednesday it was closing its Irish subsidiaries at the centre of a dispute on profit...

Dec 31, 2020 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

UK Parliament approves Brexit trade deal as both sides look to future

[LONDON] British lawmakers approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union (...

Dec 30, 2020 11:48 PM
Consumer

Dialysis clinics roll out Covid-19 antibody drugs in US

[LOS ANGELES] Dialysis centres in the United States are rolling out Covid-19 antibody treatments this week, a new...

Dec 30, 2020 11:42 PM
Consumer

Tiffany shareholders back LVMH takeover, ending long-drawn dispute

[BENGALURU] US jeweller Tiffany & Co's shareholders on Wednesday approved a US$15.8 billion deal with France's...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Twelve Cupcakes founders charged with offences under Employment of Foreign Manpower Act

Terence Loh lodges police report on allegedly improper S$5.25m transfers from Giron

China fines JD.Com, Alibaba's Tmall, Vipshop for irregular pricing

CDL director steps down over concerns with Sincere investment

Stocks to watch: CDL, Singapore Airlines, SATS, JMH, Sembcorp, CapitaLand

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for