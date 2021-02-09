 UOB and clients raise funds with bamboo art, Life & Culture - THE BUSINESS TIMES

TAKING HEART

UOB and clients raise funds with bamboo art

The more than S$500,000 amassed from donations and dollar-for-dollar matching will support art, children and education causes.
Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 5:50 AM
osingyee@sph.com.sg

BT_20210209_WEE_4440919.jpg
Wee Ee Cheong, UOB's deputy chairman and chief executive, with his bamboo artwork. More than half the raised funds will be donated to The Business Times Budding Artists Fund and The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.
PHOTO: UOB

Singapore

DESPITE the ongoing global pandemic, UOB carried on with its annual festive fundraiser, raising more than S$500,000 with the help of its Commercial Banking clients through a series of bamboo art workshops.

At these workshops, UOB Commercial Banking clients learnt about traditional bamboo art and its versatile use in furniture-making. They also carved and painted auspicious Chinese greetings on eco-friendly bamboo panels.

This year, more than 20 UOB Commercial Banking clients took part in the workshops, which will run until the Chinese New Year.

Apart from the donations from its commercial clients, UOB also matched their clients' donations dollar for dollar, up to S$250,000.

Funds raised will go towards supporting art, children and education in Singapore. More than half the raised funds will be donated to The Business Times Budding Artists Fund and The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund to help children from financially-disadvantaged backgrounds.

The rest of the funds will go towards supporting education and innovations by local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) under the UOB-Singapore Management University Asian Enterprise Institute.

Chairman of Wee Hur Holdings Limited, Goh Yeow Lian, who attended the workshop, said: "The inability to hold physical fundraisers will not stop us from contributing back to the community, especially those who are more vulnerable.

"During the session, I was again reminded of our community's committed efforts in facing the pandemic with resilience and unity."

UOB said that bamboo was chosen for its robustness, resilience and relevance to Asia. The bank says it is a symbol of the strength and cohesiveness of local communities in facing and overcoming challenges presented by the pandemic together.

This series of bamboo art workshops held by UOB are the first round of UOB Commercial Banking's annual Chinese New Year Charity fundraising activities this year.

