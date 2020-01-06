US beef group unhappy over Golden Globes' meatless move

Chicago

THE Golden Globes may be known as the "party of the year", but for the American beef industry, there won't much to celebrate when the festivities kick off on Sunday.

The annual awards show is going vegan, with thousands of guests being served a plant-based meal for the first time. The decision - driven by climate change concerns - comes at a time when the US beef industry is trying to scrub its polluter image, with a vegan burger craze sweeping the nation.

Agriculture-related industries are the biggest greenhouse gas emitters after energy. By some measures, farming accounts for more global emissions than transport, thanks in part to livestock production.

As consumers cry foul, big meat is hitting back, with the National Cattlemen's Beef Association arguing that American herds are already raised in a sustainable fashion. The group cites that the industry has a carbon footprint 10 to 50 times lower than rival global producers.

"While the intent is good, the impact is likely to be minimal," the cattle group said in a statement on the Golden Globes' decision to go vegan. "If all livestock in the US were eliminated and every American followed a vegan diet", greenhouse gas emissions would only drop by 2.6 per cent, the group added, citing a study from the National Academy of Sciences.

The meatless move was cheered on Twitter by Hollywood heavyweight Leonardo DiCaprio as well as climate change activist and actor Mark Ruffalo. The Golden Globes has proven itself adaptable to Hollywood diet trends: In 2018, it went gluten-free and served fish as its non-vegetarian option. Steak has not been a main course since 2017.

Officials for the awards show did not respond to requests seeking comment.

The meat industry's big polluter image stems from cows, which emit methane as part of their normal digestive processes. To put it simply, the culprits are cow farts, burps and manure. But big retailers and investors have been pressing companies to reduce their footprints. Tyson Foods and Cargill have already pledged ambitious reductions in emissions. BLOOMBERG