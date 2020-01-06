You are here

Home > Life & Culture

US beef group unhappy over Golden Globes' meatless move

Mon, Jan 06, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Chicago

THE Golden Globes may be known as the "party of the year", but for the American beef industry, there won't much to celebrate when the festivities kick off on Sunday.

The annual awards show is going vegan, with thousands of guests being served a plant-based meal for the first time. The decision - driven by climate change concerns - comes at a time when the US beef industry is trying to scrub its polluter image, with a vegan burger craze sweeping the nation.

Agriculture-related industries are the biggest greenhouse gas emitters after energy. By some measures, farming accounts for more global emissions than transport, thanks in part to livestock production.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As consumers cry foul, big meat is hitting back, with the National Cattlemen's Beef Association arguing that American herds are already raised in a sustainable fashion. The group cites that the industry has a carbon footprint 10 to 50 times lower than rival global producers.

SEE ALSO

Researchers say may have found cause of mad cow disease

"While the intent is good, the impact is likely to be minimal," the cattle group said in a statement on the Golden Globes' decision to go vegan. "If all livestock in the US were eliminated and every American followed a vegan diet", greenhouse gas emissions would only drop by 2.6 per cent, the group added, citing a study from the National Academy of Sciences.

The meatless move was cheered on Twitter by Hollywood heavyweight Leonardo DiCaprio as well as climate change activist and actor Mark Ruffalo. The Golden Globes has proven itself adaptable to Hollywood diet trends: In 2018, it went gluten-free and served fish as its non-vegetarian option. Steak has not been a main course since 2017.

Officials for the awards show did not respond to requests seeking comment.

The meat industry's big polluter image stems from cows, which emit methane as part of their normal digestive processes. To put it simply, the culprits are cow farts, burps and manure. But big retailers and investors have been pressing companies to reduce their footprints. Tyson Foods and Cargill have already pledged ambitious reductions in emissions. BLOOMBERG

Life & Culture

Capitol Optical keeps an eye on recycling

Actors, pop stars raise funds to support victims of Australian bushfires

Fans of K-pop's Blackpink superstar Lisa pummel Thai cafe

Tennis: Djokovic and Nadal rally for merger of ATP Cup and Davis Cup

Gambling threatened his career, admits Wayne Rooney

Apocalypse becomes the new normal

BREAKING

Jan 6, 2020 05:54 AM
Government & Economy

Iran says no limits on enrichment, stepping further from 2015 deal

[DUBAI] Iran announced on Sunday it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium, taking a further step back from...

Jan 6, 2020 05:47 AM
Government & Economy

Iraqi parliament backs government push to expel foreign troops

[BAGHDAD] Iraq's parliament on Sunday backed a recommendation by the prime minister that all foreign troops should...

Jan 5, 2020 05:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Natural Cool executive, who wears three hats, steps down

CATALIST-LISTED air-conditioning company Natural Cool Holdings' chief operating officer stepped down on Saturday,...

Jan 5, 2020 05:27 PM
Banking & Finance

3 UOB-owned fund managers pledge to invest responsibly

THREE United Overseas Bank (UOB) fund management subsidiaries have signed on to United Nations-backed guidelines for...

Jan 5, 2020 05:08 PM
Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Reit sets up S$2b debt programme

STARHILL Global Real Estate Investment Trust (Starhill Global Reit) has set up a S$2 billion multi-currency debt...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly